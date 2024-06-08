Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBF. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

