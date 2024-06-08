Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.59

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.59 and last traded at C$31.44, with a volume of 46017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.33.

Primo Water Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

