Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 2,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 25,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

