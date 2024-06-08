Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.17. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 78,468 shares trading hands.
Pressure BioSciences Trading Down 5.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.21.
About Pressure BioSciences
Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.
