Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.17. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 78,468 shares trading hands.

Pressure BioSciences Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.21.

About Pressure BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.