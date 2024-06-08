Precigen’s (PGEN) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGEN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Precigen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Precigen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGEN

Precigen Stock Down 5.3 %

PGEN stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $408.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.88. Precigen has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Precigen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.