PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.53

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and traded as low as $19.01. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 206,659 shares changing hands.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
