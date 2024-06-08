PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Down 10.3%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 59,658,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 29,410,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.84 ($0.02).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Down 10.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 14.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.74.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.