Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.59

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $14.97. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.
Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.
Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter.
Potomac Bancshares Increases Dividend
Potomac Bancshares Company Profile
Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Potomac Bancshares
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.