Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.59

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $14.97. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Increases Dividend

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Potomac Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

