Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.55

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.55 and traded as high as C$3.66. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.64, with a volume of 65,384 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLZ.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$396.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Penney acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$39,937.50. 35.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

