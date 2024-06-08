Platform Technology Partners Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,881. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

