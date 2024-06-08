Platform Technology Partners Buys 1,254 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $634,465,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

GOOGL stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,661,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,239,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average of $149.55. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

