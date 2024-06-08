Platform Technology Partners Buys 1,197 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,083,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,393,000 after buying an additional 2,043,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after buying an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 159,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 47,279 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,035,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,407. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

