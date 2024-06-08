Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.92. The company had a trading volume of 396,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.04 and a 200 day moving average of $214.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

