Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.61.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.