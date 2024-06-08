Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Shares Down 19.6%

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 19.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 13,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 2,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

