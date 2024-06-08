Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Shares Up 2%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 73,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 93,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

