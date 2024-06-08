Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of PM opened at $103.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

