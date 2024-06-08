PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.60

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and traded as high as $45.19. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 856 shares changing hands.

PhenixFIN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 125.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

PhenixFIN Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhenixFIN

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PhenixFIN makes up about 3.4% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.32% of PhenixFIN worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Articles

