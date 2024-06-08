Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. 27,526,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,056,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

