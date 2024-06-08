Petiole USA ltd Acquires 5,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Petiole USA ltd boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up about 3.3% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Petiole USA ltd’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,957,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after acquiring an additional 824,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 170.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 815,737 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 661,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,683. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WAL. Hovde Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WAL

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.