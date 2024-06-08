PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 51,059.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 224,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,792. The company has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

