PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $905,600.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $931,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $907,200.00.

On Monday, March 11th, David Spector sold 26,451 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,276,108.55.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.87 million. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,258,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,191,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,242,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 158,181 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFSI. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

