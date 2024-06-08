Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.58 on Monday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.85. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

