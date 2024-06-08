Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.65% of Parker-Hannifin worth $383,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.14. The company had a trading volume of 702,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,811. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $350.01 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

