Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) CEO Matthew V. Crawford Buys 439 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew V. Crawford bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $10,983.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 854,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,378,589.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 32.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 75.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

