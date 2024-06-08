Park National (NYSE:PRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Park National Price Performance

Shares of PRK stock opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. Park National has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $144.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park National will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Park National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Park National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Stories

