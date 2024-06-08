Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Paramount Group Stock Performance
NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.54 on Friday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.
Paramount Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.07%.
About Paramount Group
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
