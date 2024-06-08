Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 250,210 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.54 on Friday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.07%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

