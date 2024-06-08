Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Palace Capital Price Performance

LON:PCA opened at GBX 229 ($2.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -432.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.62. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.40).

Get Palace Capital alerts:

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

