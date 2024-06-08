Oxen Price Down 43.4% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.12 million and $20,371.45 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,446.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.52 or 0.00678971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00115012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00038799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00238921 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00053999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00081351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,228,855 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

