ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

