Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 0.7 %

ONVO opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.68.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

