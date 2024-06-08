Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Orbit International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter.

Orbit International Dividend Announcement

Orbit International Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

