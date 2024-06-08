Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Orbit International Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter.
Orbit International Dividend Announcement
Orbit International Company Profile
Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orbit International
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.