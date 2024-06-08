Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.65. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of C$48.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

