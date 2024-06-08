Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.92. 11,544,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,071. The firm has a market cap of $346.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

