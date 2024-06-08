OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPK opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 163,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $211,556.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,132,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,360,566.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,863,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OPKO Health by 300.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 140.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 107.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 648,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 405,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

