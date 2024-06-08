Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Michael William George Slaunwhite Sells 250,000 Shares

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Michael William George Slaunwhite sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.32, for a total transaction of C$9,828,775.00.
Open Text Trading Down 1.0 %
TSE:OTEX opened at C$38.11 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of C$37.92 and a 12 month high of C$60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.
About Open Text
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Open Text
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.