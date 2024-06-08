Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $91.03 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.