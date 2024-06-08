Omni Network Price Down 16.4% This Week (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Omni Network has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for about $16.94 or 0.00024390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a market cap of $176.00 million and $30.63 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,391,492 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,391,492 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 17.93384306 USD and is down -10.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $45,215,677.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

