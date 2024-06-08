OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Hits $62.74 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $62.74 million and approximately $59.36 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00046945 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00015832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000916 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

