Omeros’ (OMER) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Omeros Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Omeros has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Omeros by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Omeros by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

