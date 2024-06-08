Old West Investment Management LLC Sells 39,574 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Old West Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,574 shares during the quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 51.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 281,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of IE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. 835,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,018. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.89. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $16.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $352,882.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
