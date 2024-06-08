Old West Investment Management LLC Sells 39,574 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Old West Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,574 shares during the quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 51.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 281,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of IE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. 835,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,018. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.89. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Insider Activity

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $352,882.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.