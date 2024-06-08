Old West Investment Management LLC Has $11.17 Million Holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Old West Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,724 shares during the period. SmartRent accounts for about 5.7% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 1.72% of SmartRent worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SmartRent stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 626,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,792. SmartRent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.43 million. Research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMRT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SmartRent from $4.30 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.89.

SmartRent Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

