Old West Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Old West Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123,940 shares during the period. U-Haul comprises about 1.9% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in U-Haul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in U-Haul by 15.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in U-Haul by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 8,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.73. 86,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.10. U-Haul Holding has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

