Old West Investment Management LLC Buys 88,178 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,178 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for about 3.4% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after buying an additional 421,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,377,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,048,000 after purchasing an additional 66,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,230,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 528,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

