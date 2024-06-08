Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of ODC stock traded down $13.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,548. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $87.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $509.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 78.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

