Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.11

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $5.17. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 170,354 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourWorld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 313,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 235,334 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 278,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

