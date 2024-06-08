OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Holdings Increased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,038 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 9.29% of OCA Acquisition worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

OCA Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ OCAX opened at $11.09 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

OCA Acquisition Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.