NYM Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. NYM has a total market cap of $122.66 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NYM has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,586,924 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 792,586,924.180325 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.15587386 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,832,367.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

