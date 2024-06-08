NYM (NYM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.83 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $123.37 million and $1.83 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NYM has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,586,924 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 790,395,775.564458 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.15859914 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,748,717.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

