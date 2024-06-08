NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,344.29 or 1.00013978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00096121 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

